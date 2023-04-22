Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica Price Performance

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $180.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,949. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

