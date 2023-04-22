Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Primo Water Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Primo Water by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Primo Water by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 192,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.43%.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.