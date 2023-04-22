Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 350,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,058. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $456,366.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,877 shares of company stock worth $9,802,205 in the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

