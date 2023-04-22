Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Articles

