Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $124.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.60.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
