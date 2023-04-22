Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $4.91 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00017969 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $94.44 million and approximately $854,637.25 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

