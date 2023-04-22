ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

