Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,104.08

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.08 ($13.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,173.50 ($14.52). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,153 ($14.27), with a volume of 3,138,664 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.61) to GBX 1,518 ($18.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.51) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,625.33 ($20.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.95. The company has a market cap of £31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,970.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,517.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

