PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Down 2.5%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 3,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 44,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

