PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,848 shares of company stock worth $6,447,662 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.