QITMEER NETWORK Trading Up 7.7% This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $701,608.05 and $203,990.56 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1859935 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200,349.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

