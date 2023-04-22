Qtum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.13 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $305.64 million and approximately $37.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00010692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.25 or 0.06808614 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00062577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,625,568 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

