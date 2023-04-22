Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.62 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Qtum has a market cap of $310.28 million and approximately $35.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00010747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.81 or 0.06783052 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,626,245 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

