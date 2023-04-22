Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $300.91 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00010527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.01 or 0.06775212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,625,230 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.