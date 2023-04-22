Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.13 and $181,338.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,920.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

