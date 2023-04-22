QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.83 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $337.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,280.80 or 1.00066318 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018013 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

