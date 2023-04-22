Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.55. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 14,233 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
