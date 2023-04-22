Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.55. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 14,233 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Quest Resource Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 1,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

