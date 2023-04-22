QUINT Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $969.86 million and approximately $331,510.18 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

