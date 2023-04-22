Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.41 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $63.41 million and $4.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

