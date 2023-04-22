Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $8.37 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $372.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 41.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

