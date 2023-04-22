Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 802,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

