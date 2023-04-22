Raymond James Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $160.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

