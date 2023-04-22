ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 138.4% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $11,453.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00313088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003671 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

