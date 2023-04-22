ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,105.56

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $12,105.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 146.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

