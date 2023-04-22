Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

