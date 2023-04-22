Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Redwire Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Redwire
Redwire Company Profile
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.