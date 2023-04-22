Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

