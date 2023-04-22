Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.38 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,325.44 or 1.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09777471 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,538,746.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

