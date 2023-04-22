Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95.80 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Request has a market capitalization of $95.80 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,613.92 or 1.00036090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09418087 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,661,174.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.