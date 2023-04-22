Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,960,000 after buying an additional 709,067 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

