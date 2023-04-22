Reviewing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -34.79% 2.25% BIT Mining -26.09% -44.88% -33.29%

Volatility and Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$169.63 million ($17.20) -0.16

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

