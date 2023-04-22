Reviewing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms -$8.38 million -27.08 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.90 Bit Digital $37.91 million 3.89 $4.86 million ($0.75) -2.39

Analyst Ratings

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.54, suggesting that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Bitfarms on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

