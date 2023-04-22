Reviewing Titan Medical (TMDIF) & The Competition

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Titan Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1047 3649 7839 187 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Titan Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.80 Titan Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $56.25 million -8.01

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Titan Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Summary

Titan Medical competitors beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

