Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €272.80 ($296.52) and last traded at €270.20 ($293.70). 144,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €269.90 ($293.37).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHM shares. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($332.61) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($317.39) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($293.48) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of €255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

