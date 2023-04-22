RichQUACK.com Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $52.30 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,428,366.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

