Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $542.57

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.57 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.15). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 574.80 ($7.11), with a volume of 1,350,557 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.72) to GBX 660 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.87) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.30) to GBX 530 ($6.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.16).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 543.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,913.04%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.