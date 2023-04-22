RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
