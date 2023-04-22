Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.93)-($4.44) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.84). The company issued revenue guidance of $21.7-22.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.88 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.93–$4.44 EPS.

NYSE RAD opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Rite Aid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

