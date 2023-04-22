Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

