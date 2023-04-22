Royal Bank of Canada Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$24.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIL. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Filo Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC set a C$38.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
