S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Shares Up 1.6%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 3,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPPF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

