Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $221.25 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $221.25 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $10.62 or 0.00038383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00144858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039311 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.17408297 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

