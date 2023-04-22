Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Salesforce stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. 4,745,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,927. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

