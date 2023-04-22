Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRM opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 947.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

