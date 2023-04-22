SALT Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $16,431.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,618.03 or 1.00009849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03356965 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,034.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.