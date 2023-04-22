Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.95. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Featured Stories

