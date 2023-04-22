Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Savaria in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

