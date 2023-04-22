SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.88. 463,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,600. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

