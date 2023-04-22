SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 4%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

