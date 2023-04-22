Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,802.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

