Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.62

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 220693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Articles

